BJP redraws its Kerala strategy

The BJP, involved in an intense and bloody ideological war with the Communists in Kerala, seems to have decided to scale up its ante against the ruling Left as part of its fresh strategy to expand its base in the state. Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy will visit Payyannur town in Kerala on Tuesday where a RSS worker was hacked to death last week. Rudy, who has been directed by BJP president Amit Shah to take stock of the situation, will discuss the issues with party leaders in the state. He will also hold a press conference in Kannur to highlight the “violent politics of the ruling CPM”.

“Our primary attention will now be towards expanding our organisation network,” said a party leader. Shah is expected to visit Kerala for three days from June 2 as a part of his nation-wide BJP expansion programme. Shah is believed to have asked all the Union ministers to visit the state frequently and meet people and party workers at panchayat level, said sources.

“The party will focus on popularising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes to strengthening the party in the state. Connecting Kerala to the national structure of the BJP will be an important part of the BJP strategy,” Rudy told The Indian Express.

The state BJP leadership has also intensified their offensive against the CPM after the killing of the RSS worker. Friday’s killing prompted the BJP to demand the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Kannur.

Although the RSS has a strong network in Kerala, the BJP has not been able to make significant inroads in the state’s electoral politics. In the last Assembly election, the BJP for the first time won a seat. The BJP-led NDA government also nominated two Keralites — actor Suresh Gopi and Anglo Indian Richard Hay — to the Parliament.

