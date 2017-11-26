BJP realised Pakistan’s goal of dividing India in 3 years, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a convention to mark the party’s 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Source: PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a convention to mark the party’s 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a broadside against the BJP, accusing it of “polarising” the country, and said the saffron party has realised the goal of Pakistan of dividing the nation in just three years of its rule.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Kejriwal said the AAP is “not like a Napolean” whose intention is to win every state election, but its real purpose is to change the system.

“The country is going through a difficult time. The BJP is trying to divide the country by pitting Hindus against Muslims and Muslims against Hindus. What could be the biggest dream of Pakistan other than seeing India divided?” Kejriwal said.

He said the BJP is trying to weaken the country by polarisation. “What Pakistan and ISI could not do in 70 years, the BJP has done in three years,” he said, adding that those who were trying to create this divide were “ISI agents and traitors disguising as nationalists”.

Kejriwal was addressing Aam Aadmi Party volunteers at the party’s national convention on the occasion of its fifth anniversary at the Ram Lila Maidan here.

Scores of AAP volunteers and party leaders from several parts of the country were present for the national convention. Kumar Vishwas, who has had an uneasy relationship with the party leadership, also addressed the crowd.

The chief minister also raised questions about the death of CBI court judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case in which Amit Shah was prime accused, and said even judges were not safe under the BJP rule.

“The circumstances in which Loya was found dead have raised various questions,” he said.

Urging people in the poll-bound Gujarat to “uproot” the BJP, Kejriwal said the entire nation was looking at Gujarat and praying for the BJP’s defeat. The AAP is contesting in a few seats in the western state.

“Voters should vote for a candidate or party that is winning and capable of defeating the BJP. Our aim is to uproot the BJP. Make sure that the BJP loses,” he told the gathering. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP is the “father” of the UPA in corruption.

“We gathered five years back in the same place and protested against the UPA for its corruption. Nothing has changed. The BJP has become the father of UPA in terms of corruption,” Kejriwal said citing the Panama Papers revelations and the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh.

