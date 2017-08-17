BJP terms opposition conclave an alliance of ‘scared people’

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked where are the so called intellectuals who returned their awards in the name of intolerance. (Express Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked where are the so called intellectuals who returned their awards in the name of intolerance. (Express Photo)

The BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties participating in the ‘Sajha Virasat Bachao’ (Save Composite Culture) conference, terming it an alliance of defeated and “scared people” and asked why they were silent on the killings of RSS-BJP workers in Kerala.

“On behalf of BJP I ask organizers of the composite culture how they consider the merciless killings of RSS workers by CPI-M goons in Kerala. Is it part of composite culture? Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on these killings? Where are the so called intellectuals who returned their awards in the name of intolerance?,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, addressing a press conference.

He termed the alliance of opposition parties an alliance of defeated people and said “they will lose again”.

“This is an alliance of scared people. They are scared of Modiji (Prime Minister). This is an alliance of those who are worried over charges of corruption and are facing action. This is the real centre of this alliance,” Prasad said after Gandhi launched a stinging attack on the Modi government and the RSS, accusing them of trying to change the Constitution, and urged all opposition parties to fight them unitedly.

Prasad accused Gandhi of heading the Congress undemocratically by creating fear among Congress party workers.

“Rahul has threatened his party workers. He always loses elections but still leads the party. Despite losing continuously nobody is questioning his leadership because he has threatened his own party people,” he said.

The BJP leader also took a dig at disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav for organising the ‘Save Composite Culture’ conclave.

“Sharadji started his politics under JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) and his whole politics was based on opposition to the Congress. Today, he is feeling happy sitting in front of Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

