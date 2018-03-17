Ready to ‘do more than special status’ for Andhra Pradesh: BJP

The TDP, which has 16 MPs in the 545-member Lok Sabha, first pulled out its ministers from the Narendra Modi government and yesterday decided to quit the alliance itself. The TDP, which has 16 MPs in the 545-member Lok Sabha, first pulled out its ministers from the Narendra Modi government and yesterday decided to quit the alliance itself.

A day after Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the NDA alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday stated it was ready to “do more than” the special status for Andhra Pradesh, a contentious demand that subsequently led to the split.

“We will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh the things we have done for them in last four years and things we will do. We are ready to do more than the special status,” ANI quoted Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary as saying after the meeting of Andhra Leaders with BJP president Amit Shah.

“You will have to ask that to the Telugu Desam Party,’ Madhav further said when asked if TDP would come back to the NDA.

Meeting of #AndhraPradesh leaders with BJP President Amit Shah underway at the latter’s residence in Delhi, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav also present. pic.twitter.com/mzF5UB89uo — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

On Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the Centre was committed to giving Andhra Pradesh a special package equivalent to a special category state and that it had been endlessly waiting for the state government to revert on mechanism of receiving it.

The TDP, which has 16 MPs in the 545-member Lok Sabha, first pulled out its ministers from the Narendra Modi government and decided to quit the alliance itself on Friday. The party, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, had been demanding greater financial assistance to make up for the disadvantage it has been put to since its division in 2014.

Naidu’s move came amid dissent within as his two colleagues who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary, questioned the timing of the decision.

ALSO READ | Chandrababu Naidu says PM has no time for allies

Jaitley, however, said the Centre has been fully committed to giving the promised funds to the state and there has been no delay on its part. He said the so-called special category status cannot be given to Andhra Pradesh in its literal sense after implementation of the award of 14th Finance Commission, which deals with sharing of central government’s financial resources with the states. READ MORE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd