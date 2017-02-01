BJP rakes up Punjab poll issues — in the capital

Against the backdrop of Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa, the BJP has also been targeting AAP and its leaders for being “absent” from the capital. (File) Against the backdrop of Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa, the BJP has also been targeting AAP and its leaders for being “absent” from the capital. (File)

In what could come as a jolt to the AAP in the capital, the Delhi BJP claims that hundreds of slum dwellers and their leaders will join the party on Wednesday. BJP leaders claim the time spent by Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari at JJ clusters seems to have helped the party. Residents of JJ clusters are considered an important voter base for the AAP.

“Around 2,000 jhuggi dwellers will join BJP on Wednesday. This is enough to show that people have lost faith in Arvind Kejriwal,” Tiwari said.

Against the backdrop of Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa, the BJP has also been targeting AAP and its leaders for being “absent” from the capital. Tiwari, in fact, has dedicated a bulk of his time in slums at Kejriwal’s constituency. Even on Monday night, Tiwari spent time at Arjun Dass jhuggi camp in Laxmi Bai Nagar and spoke to locals about lack of facilities.

The Delhi BJP unit has also been targeting Kejriwal over drug abuse and alcoholism — issues that are likely to resonate in Punjab. “We received complaints from slum dwellers that the culture of alcohol and drugs is increasing. We will brief government about it,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari said jhuggi residents he spoke to demanded CCTV cameras, and three such CCTVs would be put in place within one week. “I will arrange funds from wherever I can. I am keeping Delhi government in the loop on the plight of JJ slums and colonies. People are complaining that Kejriwal has stopped visiting them ever since he came to power,” said Tiwari.

BJP MP Vijay Goel, meanwhile, is set to take out a march on Wednesday on the “failures” of the AAP in Delhi.

“When Kejriwal lost from Varanasi, he promised he wouldn’t leave Delhi and would work for the capital’s development. But not a single minister of the AAP government is in Delhi. Government schools are in a dilapidated condition and there are instances of 150 students studying in one classroom at different time slots, no ration cards have been issued, Yamuna cleaning has taken a backseat, and pollution levels seem to be at an all-time high,” alleged Goel.