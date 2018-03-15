All three BJP Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan elected unopposed

The tenure of Yadav and two Congress MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Narendra Budania ends on April 3. (Representational Image) The tenure of Yadav and two Congress MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Narendra Budania ends on April 3. (Representational Image)

The three BJP candidates in Rajasthan for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections were on Thursday elected unopposed as no other contestant had filed their nomination, an official said. The BJP candidates — Kirori Meena, Bhupender Yadav and Madan Lal Saini — were declared elected unopposed after scrutiny of their nominations, Secretary, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Prithvi Raj, said here.

He said that Returning Officer Akhil Arora declared the candidates as winner. Meena had separated from the BJP in 2008 and had rejoined the party on Sunday along with his two National Peoples Party (NPP) MLAs. He, as the state president of the NPP, which he had joined in 2013, also merged his party with the BJP.

Like Meena, sitting Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav and veteran party leader Saini were also in fray from Rajasthan. Opposition Congress had announced that it would not field candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls and no other candidates filed nomination for the election.

The tenure of Yadav and two Congress MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Narendra Budania ends on April 3.

