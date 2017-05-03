BJP raising patriotism, cow protection slogans to hide its wrongdoings: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati today alleged that the BJP is exploiting people and raising slogans of patriotism and ‘gau raksha’ (cow protection) to divert the attention of people from its wrongdoings. She claimed that those who have looted the hard-earned money of people in the recent past have been found to be associated with the saffron party.

The BJP’s “narrow and divisive” policies and “hollow desh bhakti (patriotism)” is getting gradually exposed and soon people will become totally disenchanted with the party, Mayawati said.

“After forming government at the Centre and in different states, the BJP has emerged as a party which exploits people,” she said at a meeting of the BSP’s Maharashtra and Telangana units.

“Most of those who have looted the people, on inquiry, have been found to be associated with the BJP… the role of the BJP and its supporters has also been exposed in the latest scam of loot in the petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh,” Mayawati was quoted as saying in an official release.

She regretted that because of lack of political awareness, the poor, the farmers, the Dalits and other backwards communities are still being exploited and ignored.

