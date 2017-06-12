BJP proved multi-party democracy can create great nation: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah and Lok Sabha MP Maheish Girri in New Delhi on Sunday. Oinam Anand BJP president Amit Shah and Lok Sabha MP Maheish Girri in New Delhi on Sunday. Oinam Anand

BJP president Amit Shah said on Sunday that the emergence of the BJP “against all odds and all obstacles” had proven that creation of a great nation was possible in a multi-party democracy. Shah was addressing a gathering at the release of SevaGiri, a community outreach magazine, by party national secretary and Lok Sabha MP Maheish Girri.

Shah claimed that people had started to question the efficacy of a “multi-party democratic system” before the Narendra Modi government came to power. “In three years, we have shown that even in a multi-party democratic system, against all odds and amid all obstacles, the creation of a great nation is possible,” the BJP chief added.

Speaking on how inaccessible public representatives were earlier, Shah said, “I grew up in a village… elected representatives from Congress were there in many parts of the country. We had seen that meeting an MLA or an MP was unimaginable. It was not possible to meet even the associates of these persons… If someone got an opportunity to shake hands with them (MLAs and MPs) from below a stage, they would not shake hands with anyone else for the next three days. Such was the scenario,” he said.

“Today, people do not go to their representatives. The elected representatives hold janata darbar, and visit hospitals and public places,” the BJP chief said. Girri equated PM Narendra Modi with Vedic monks. “Lots of freedom fighters have fought against foreign rule but, even after Independence, we had still not fully recovered from the slavery of the British. In such a situation, it seems our Prime Minister has come as an incarnation of a vedic rishi who has formulated the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Modiji’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the same sort of philosophy,” he added.

Praising Shah, he said, “Our party president has taken the responsibility to make India a Vishwa Guru. Chanakya had said that a ruler should be tough as a stone from outside, like a lion, but soft like a flower at heart. This is what Amit Shah represents.”

