BJP protest outside retail liqour outlets in Tamil Nadu on April 18

Liquor sales in Tamil Nadu is nationalised and various brands of alcohol are sold through state-run retail outlets managed by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Liquor sales in Tamil Nadu is nationalised and various brands of alcohol are sold through state-run retail outlets managed by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on Wednesday announced it would stage state-wide protests outside retail liquor outlets in the state on April 18. “BJP will continue with its protests to ensure that not a single additional retail liquor outlet is opened in the state.”

“On April 18, BJP will stage protest across major liquor retail outlets in the state,” the party’s state President Tamilisai Sounderrajan said in a statement.

She said the protest would be “apolitical” and involve like-minded people who are against liquor, including common citizens.

Protests have erupted in various parts of Tamil Nadu over relocation of liquor shops that were closed following a Supreme Court order banning their presence within 500 metres from a highway.

People, especially women, and anti-liquor activists have been protesting against relocation of such shops.

Liquor sales is a cash cow for the Tamil Nadu government as it rings in nearly Rs 26000 crore annual revenue.

The AIADMK government has, keeping with its May 2016 poll promise, shut down a total of 1000 retail outlets as part of its efforts to implement prohibition in a phased manner.

