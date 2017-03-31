BJP projecting Hindutva as development, marginalising minorities: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of bringing forward a development strategy that excludes minorities to highlight its theme of Hindutva. “What is the interpretation given by them to Gujarat model? Minorities have been marginalised in Gujarat and therefore, prosperity is growing in Gujarat,” the CPI(M) general secretary said at a meeting of old students of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

BJP did not field any candidate from minority community in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections and it does not have any minority MP in the Lok Sabha, he said.

“BJP is bringing forward the development strategy of excluding minorities to highlight its theme that Hindutva is development,” he claimed.

“It is no longer Hindutva versus development. Today, Hindutva is development (for BJP),” he said.

Talking about the unity of Left parties as a necessity in the present scenario, Yechury said it would evolve through joint “people’s movements” and people’s organisations.

“That is not unity if Sudhakar Reddy (CPI general secretary) and I shake hands and parties unite,” he said.

“The reassurance I give you, the process of Left unity has begun through people’s movements and people’s organisations. It will continue further,” Yechury said.

There was no insecurity about getting a job when he was a student, Yechury said and regretted that there “is no such security now though one is highly qualified”.

