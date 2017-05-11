BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya expels 87 BJP workers

UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya (PTI File Photo) UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya (PTI File Photo)

UP BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday expelled 87 party leaders and workers from the party for six years on charge of indiscipline because they had either contested elections against party’s declared candidates, or had campaigned against them during the recent Assembly elections. Party said the decision was taken after complaints against these leaders and workers were found true.

