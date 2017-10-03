BJP president Amit Shah flags off ‘padyatra’ from Payyannur

Gory pictures of “Red Violence”, blood soaked body parts and bodies with limbs chopped, were placed around the dais in Payyannur. (Source: Express photo) Gory pictures of “Red Violence”, blood soaked body parts and bodies with limbs chopped, were placed around the dais in Payyannur. (Source: Express photo)

From a makeshift dais surrounded by exhibits of gory pictures of “Red violence” and “Jihadi terrorism”, BJP chief Amit Shah flagged off his ambitious “padyatra” from the old bus stand of Payyannur on Tuesday. The 154 km Yatra that will wind up on October 16 in Thiruvananthapuram covering 11 districts of Kerala is the first major public demonstration by the BJP in its attempt to penetrate into Kerala’s electoral politics.

Shah will walk 7 kilometres today in Kannur and will join the march on Thursday again to walk another 8 km with state Chief Kummanam Rajasekharan and other state leaders. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Mahesh Sharma, Manoj Sinha, Arjun Meghwal and Babul Supriyo will join the march at different points during the coming 13 days.

From the dais in Payyannur, which has a rich history of patriotism and revolutionary politics, the BJP leaders highlighted the fighting spirit among its cadres in the state. Speaker after speaker repeatedly referred to the deaths of the RSS workers in the state. According to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who addressed the media in the national capital on Monday of the 120 RSS/BJP workers killed in the last 16 years in Kerala, 84 people were from Kannur.

Shah inaugurated the photo exhibition of BJP workers killed in Kannur. Gory pictures of “Red Violence”, blood soaked body parts and bodies with limbs chopped, were placed around the dais.

Although there were some hiccups in the BJP-led NDA in Kerala, the party has managed to bring its prominent allies including BDJS to the dais. BDJS general secretary Subhash Vasu who addressed the gathering ahead of Shah’s arrival announced that the BDJS would remain with BJP in the latter’s fight against the “violent politics” of the Left.

