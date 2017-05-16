BJP president Amit Shah on three-day visit to Lakshadweep  

BJP President Amit Shah. (File photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (File photo)

BJP president Amit Shah arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit as part of his nation- wide tour to expand the saffron party in Lakshadweep. Shah took part in booth conventions and party core committee meetings to explore the possibility of strengthening BJP in this island, the party sources said.

It is for the first time that a BJP national president is visiting the Union territory of Lakshadweep. He would also attend functions at Androth island and pay house visits, the sources said.

The high-profile political tour is part of party’s efforts to expand BJP’s footprint in the Union territory of Lakshadweep, which has one Lok Sabha seat.

