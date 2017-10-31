BJP posters torn down during SPG rally in Rajkot, saffron party blames it on Congress

The BJP claimed the posters were intentionally torn down. (Source: Google Maps) The BJP claimed the posters were intentionally torn down. (Source: Google Maps)

A rally taken out by Sardar Patel Group (SPG), one of the outfits leading Patidar quota agitation in the state, took a controversial turn as somebody tore up posters of the BJP on Kalavad Road of the city on Tuesday. While the SPG said police should probe the matter, the BJP blamed it on the Congress saying it was a habit of the Opposition party.

The Rajkot district unit of the SPG took out a huge rally in the city to mark the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the first home minister of the country and the ‘Iron Man’ of India. The rally started from Kisanpara Chowk on Race Course ring road, passed Kalavad Road, 150-feet Ring Road, Kothariya Road, Kuvadva Road and culminated at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel yard of Rajkot agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Bedi village situated in the outskirts of the city. The rally, named Karmavir Rally, culminated after the local leaders of SPG garlanded a statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the APMC yard.

However, soon after the rally passed Kalavad Road, some BJP posters featuring Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were found to be torn. Incidentally, posters annoucing the Karmavir Rally by the SPG were found hanging over and partially covering BJP hoarding boards in some parts of Rajkot early this month. The incident comes days after dates for Assembly elections in the state were announced. Gujarat will vote on December 9 and 14.

The BJP claimed the posters were intentionally torn down. “Our posters are not damaged due to any accident but have been targeted by somebody. Apparently, this is handy work of Congress workers. They have indulged in such acts previously also. They had tried to tear down posters of Narendra Modi during Sadbhavana event (in 2001-12) also. We are going to file a police complaint in this respect,” Nitin Bhardwaj, former president of Rajkot city unit of the BJP and senior leader of the saffron party.

However, Congress refuted the allegation. “CCTV footage must be there. Police must check and take action. The act of tearing down of posters is expression of anger at the rule of the BJP but the ruling party has been trying to portray it as an act of Congress. If BJP suspects that Congress workers are behind it, it should file a police complaint and demand that police also probe the incident in which Congress posters were targeted during Chief Minister’s visit to the city on Monday,” Indranil Rajyaguru, Congress MLA from Rajkot (east) and president of Rajkot city unit of Congress said.

The SPG also disowned the act of targeting posters. “SGP does not support such an act. The group has nothing to do with tearing down of posters during the rally. We are checking CCTV footage. If warranted, police will take action in the matter,” said Ashwin Moliya, president of Rajkot district unit of the SPG.

