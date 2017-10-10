BJP points finger at flats willed to Ashok Chavan’s daughters

The allegations come two days before local body polls in Chavan’s bastion Nanded. The allegations come two days before local body polls in Chavan’s bastion Nanded.

The BJP on Monday raked up a controversy over flats willed by two former Congress legislators to Maharashtra party chief and former CM Ashok Chavan’s daughters in Worli. The allegations come two days before local body polls in Chavan’s bastion Nanded.

On Monday, state Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil questioned the transfers, saying the matter was being examined at the Maharashtra CM’s level. Former legislators Baburao Auralkar-Patil and Narayan Heramb Patil had allegedly willed individual flats allotted to them in Worli’s high-profile Shubhada society to Chavan’s daughters, Srijaya and Sujaya. After the MLAs’ death, Chavan’s family had approached the housing society to transfer the assets in the name of his daughters. Since the society exists on land owned by the Mumbai collector, consent from the collector’s office is needed.

The collector’s office referred the matter to the state government. While the matter is still under government’s consideration, Patil on Monday raised questions over the transfer. ENS

