BJP refutes Cong allegations, says PM or Amit Shah have no links with realtor Mahesh Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday refuted allegations levelled by the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on their alleged links with Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, who recently declared over Rs 1,300 crore under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS). In a statement to the media, Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad took on the Congress and said it is the party’s character to level false and baseless allegations. “Would like to make it clear that PM or Amit Shah ji have no connection whatsoever with businessman Mahesh Shah. Will explore legal options if Congress continues with hit and run tactic,” said Prasad.

Prasad also posed a question for Congress President Sonia Gandhi: “Want to ask Sonia Gandhi whether her son and his lackeys are making such juvenile statements with her approval.” He added that only two kinds of people are scared of PM Modi’s surgical strikes, those across the border and the corrupt.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala termed demonetisation as the “biggest scam in the political history of India”, while addressing a press briefing in Jaipur. Surjewala accused PM Modi of turning RBI into “Reverse Bank of India” by changing rules as many as 135 times. He asked the PM and the ruling BJP to reveal their links with Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, who recently declared over Rs 1300 crore, and accused both Modi and Amit Shah of knowing him.

