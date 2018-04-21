BJP plans to bring Maya Kodnani back to active politics

Maya Kodnani was acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case on Friday. (AP photo/File) Maya Kodnani was acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case on Friday. (AP photo/File)

Welcoming the Gujarat High Court verdict in the Naroda Patiya massacre case, the Gujarat BJP expressed readiness to bring Kodnani back to active politics. Welcoming the verdict, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani told mediapersons hours after the verdict on Friday, “The court has acquitted her. I welcome the verdict.” He also took a dig at the Congress. “It is a judgment in nine volumes. Still the Congress leaders do not want to believe it….The Congress party is trying to tarnish the image of the judiciary,” he said.

When asked if the BJP will welcome Kodnani back into active politics after the judgment, Vaghani said, “Surely, according to her willingness; she has been our worker in the past, she is one even today and tomorrow. She keeps on working as a worker. The BJP uses all its party workers and we will also use her as per her desire.”

A three-time MLA from Naroda constituency, Kodnani became Minister of State for Women and Child Development in 2007 but had to resign after the Supreme Court-appointed SIT summoned her in 2009.

