BJP plans string of initiatives to reach out to people

The Maharashtra BJP has planned a string of initiatives to reach out to people and to fight any impression conveying that the party has become complacent after the recent electoral gains in local bodies elections. “We do not want to give an impression that the party has slipped into a comfort zone after winning the polls.

“We want to stay in touch with people and the party workers have been asked to organise various events in their respective areas to reach out to the people,” Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.

BJP workers have been asked to take out rallies in their districts and reach out to people. These rallies will conclude coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address in Nagpur on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, said Bhandari.

It (April 6) is the Foundation Day of BJP and most of the district and tehsil level functions will be held from this evening across state, he said. “Party workers can communicate recent decisions and welfare measures of the union and state government to people and impart information. This will also activate our cadre till booth level,” Bhandari said.

When asked about the Sangharsh Yatra, held by Congress and NCP in the state, Bhandari said, “We are not going to make any comment over it as their rally failed to create a momentum in the state.

“People of this state know that Congress and NCP have done nothing for them; hence there will not be any criticism or mentioning of Sangharsh Yatra in our week-long events.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra power minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told media that “We have received confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office for April 14. PM Modi will dedicate the Koradi thermal power plant near Nagpur to the nation.”

“The plant generates 3,300 MW power, which will improve state’s power utilisation and help farmers as well to get power at flexible hours,” Bawankule said.

Modi will address a gathering at Manakapur Indoor Stadium, Koradi road Nagpur on April 14. He will dedicate the Koradi thermal power plant to the nation from the same venue, Bawankule said. Modi will also visit Deeksha Bhoomi the same day.

