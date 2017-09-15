BJP plans rally in Gujarat to woo OBC

BJP chief Amit Shah will address the rally, which is being organised amid concerns over impact of the Patidar quota stir on the party’s support base in the state. BJP chief Amit Shah will address the rally, which is being organised amid concerns over impact of the Patidar quota stir on the party’s support base in the state.

The BJP is planning an OBC meet at Fagvel in Kheda district of Gujarat on September 18, during which it will highlight government initiatives for backward communities. BJP chief Amit Shah will address the rally, which is being organised amid concerns over impact of the Patidar quota stir on the party’s support base in the state.

Around 50,000 people from at least 40 backward communities are expected to attend the rally.

Fagvel is significant in the political history of the BJP in Gujarat. In 2002, when Chief Minister Narendra Modi was facing severe criticism over the post-Godhra riots, he launched a Gaurav Yatra that played a key role in consolidating the BJP’s support base in the state. The yatra was kicked off from Bhathiji Maharaj Temple at Fagvel that September. The event, during which Modi was projected as the saviour of Gujarat, was meant to woo backward voters.

With Assembly polls scheduled this year, BJP is taking utmost care to ensure that every section of its support base is addressed. It has been worried about the Patidars, a politically influential community that has been protesting against the state government over quota in jobs and education. Dalits were also upset with the government after the flogging in Una over skinning of a dead cow in 2016. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, founder of the OSS (OBC, SC and ST) Ekta March, had also threatened a stir against the government and started campaigning among the farmer community. Regarding the September 18 rally, a BJP leader said, “The party will explain initiatives taken by the party governments at the state and Centre for backward classes. A highlight of the election will be the party’s focus on OBC welfare.”

The state BJP is also expected to take out two yatras — from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, and Karamsad, where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel grew up — in October.

