BJP pins hopes on Fadnavis as ZP, civic polls draw near

At Tembhurni village in Madha taluka of north Solapur, the BJP may not be a political force to reckon with. But ask the villagers who is the face of the party in the upcoming elections to 25 zilla parishads and 10 municipal corporations, they point to a huge poster of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Like in Tembhurni, posters of the chief minister have come up in hundreds of villages across the state as the BJP heavily banks on him to win the elections. The posters urge villagers to vote for the BJP to ring in prosperity and change. Across Vidarbha, north and western Maharashtra, Konkan and Marathwada, Fadnavis has emerged as the face of the party in the run-up to the polls, in the same way that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen as the party’s face in other poll-bound states.

The strategy is quite unusual in a cadre-based party whose motto is “India First, Party Next, Self Last”. But several leaders see nothing wrong in it. A senior BJP-RSS leader, who has worked closely with Fadnavis, said, “Poll campaigns are often part of a shrewd strategy for organisational expansion. If Fadnavis is planting lotus (party symbol), why should the BJP have problems? Whether it is Modi or Fadnavis, the model works for the BJP.”

BJP’s poll strategist Shrikant Bharatiya said, “In the last two years, Fadnavis has emerged as the match-winner for the BJP. His leadership is natural and not something that has been thrust on the party or people.” The results of the municipal council elections too boosted Fadnavis’ image. In the municipal council polls, the BJP became the number one party winning 1,207 seats, Shiv Sena 616, Congress 919 and NCP 768. Earlier, in the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation polls, the BJP’s tally rose from nine seats to 42.

In successive local bodies’ elections, Fadnavis’ strategy and a campaign driven by the development plank have yielded positive results for the party. “In every election, the maximum demand for addressing campaigns are for Fadnavis. In the present polls, the chief minister has covered all 25 districts and 10 metros, holding six rallies daily,” Bharatiya said.

While Fadnavis’ critics within the party feel his overexposure in the local bodies’ elections may thwart his political career, what cannot be overlooked is that under Fadnavis’ leadership, the BJP has penetrated territory held by the Congress and the NCP for six decades.

Congress and NCP leaders, however, disagree. NCP’s Jayant Patil often says, “At the Centre it is Narendra (Modi) and in Maharashtra Devendra (Fadnavis).” A senior Shiv Sena MP, who did not wish to be named, said, “Why should I comment? In the Shiv Sena, it is always a one-man rule. Even in the Congress, which is cadre-based, the high command calls the final shot. In the NCP, the Pawars always have the last say. In the BJP, which is cadre-based, it is a new phenomenon.”

Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “If you look at the RSS structure it is fascist, driven by one man at the top. When the BJP was not in power, it gave an impression of democratic style of functioning. But when it came to power, it has shown its real face.”