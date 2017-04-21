BJP-PDP leaders meet to discuss Kashmir unrest

Eight people were killed in clashes during the by-election in Anantnag last week. (File photo) Eight people were killed in clashes during the by-election in Anantnag last week. (File photo)

With the Jammu and Kashmir Government led by Mehbooba Mufti drawing sharp criticism in wake of the recent unrest in the Valley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav on Friday held a meeting with Finance Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Haseeb Drabu to discuss the future strategy.

The meeting assumes significance as the BJP is a coalition partner of the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP leaders Avinash Rai Khanna and Satpal Sharma were also among those who attended the meeting held at the BJP office here.

Stone pelting incidents have increased manifold in the region since the BJP-PDP Government came to power in 2015. The issue of Kashmir unrest also featured in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core group meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a couple of days ago.

Eight people were killed in clashes during the by-election in Anantnag last week. The violence prompted the Election Commission to postpone voting.

Last week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat apprised National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of the security situation in Kashmir. Rawat’s meeting with Doval on April 16 came a day after he had separate deliberations with Chief Minister Mufti and Governor N N Vohra over the law and order situation in Kashmir during his visit to the state.

As many as 411 stone-pelting incidents have been reported in the Kashmir Valley from October 2016 to March 2017. Hundreds of civilians and security men have been injured in clashes in the region.

