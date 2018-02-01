BJP, PDP keep to opposing positions on Shopian FIR

A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the J&K government into the firing incident. (Express photo) A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the J&K government into the firing incident. (Express photo)

TWO days after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti assured the Legislative Assembly that her government will take investigations into the killing of three civilians in Shopian to its logical conclusion, ally BJP Wednesday said it will continue to push for withdrawal of the FIR against the Armymen accused of the shooting.

“Our ministers in the coalition government have been told about the party’s stand and have been asked to take up the issue in the government,” said BJP state general secretary Dr Narinder Singh. “In the last two days, our MLAs have asked for withdrawal of the FIR… in the Legislative Assembly also,” he added.

On Tuesday, Rajiv Sharma, a BJP MLA from Akhnoor, during discussion on grants for PHE, flood control and irrigation, asked the state government why wasn’t an FIR filed against stone-throwers who attacked the soldiers.

On Monday, R S Pathania, the BJP legislator from Ramnagar constituency, made a similar demand in the Legislative Assembly. He said: “Yeh baat mujhey samajh nahi aati ki can you hang a man on the very first day…’’

The PDP does not appear to be in a mood to relent. “The question does not arise,” said a senior party leader when asked about the BJP’s demand for withdrawal of the FIR.

Opposition Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma described the conflicting stands of the allies as “match fixing”.

