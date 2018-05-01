J&K: BJP-PDP coalition will ride over hiccups, says Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that although everything may not seem well in the ruling PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir, both parties are “competent” enough of riding over the crisis.

“All is not well between the two parties…it is something I am hearing for the past three years. My friends, we have always said that no coalition is easy — remember, no coalition is easy,’’ he said.

Madhav said that both the BJP and the PDP are working together in trying to address issues of the state. “There will be hiccups, but our party and our leaders are competent of handling those issues,” he said. “We are competent, and together we will be able to deliver on all those promises of development we have made in the common minimum programme or agenda of governance,’’ he said.

