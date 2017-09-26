BJP pat for govt: note-ban, GST to pave way for ‘New India’

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Files) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Files)

The BJP on Monday tried to allay fears over the state of the economy, saying demonetisation and GST would strengthen the foundation of a transparent economy and pave the way for honesty. The party also adopted a six-point agenda to bring in transparency and eliminate poverty, terrorism, casteism, communalism and corruption in order to realise PM Narendra Modi’s dream of a “New India by 2022.”

The political resolution, passed at the day-long national executive meeting attended by nearly 2,200 party leaders from across the country, also stressed on the Modi government’s tough stand against terrorism and separatism.

Briefing the media on the political resolution, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP supported the government’s stand on the Rohingya issue. It stated that the government has fulfilled its responsibilities by providing humanitarian relief to Bangladesh for these refugees while ensuring that internal security was not compromised.

Amid the criticism over demonetisation, the resolution maintained that “one major decision has broken the backbone of the black market as well as black money hoarders”, and “secured unprecedented success in paving the way for strengthening the foundations of a transparent economy”. It has also paved the way for honesty, the party resolved.

Praising the Central government for implementing GST, the resolution said, “The long-standing demand of the country for One Nation-One Tax has been fulfilled…. Implementation of GST has increased ease of doing business in the country, resolving problems faced by the trader community. Besides bringing in ease of business, the burden of taxes on items of day-to-day use has been considerably reduced.”

Asked about concerns over the economy, given the drop in GDP growth rate, Gadkari said some “teething problems” appear when major reforms are undertaken.

The resolution also heaped praise on Modi over the government’s handling of the Doklam stand-off with China and the way he has highlighted the issue of terrorism globally, isolating Pakistan and exposing terrorist organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen. The conclave welcomed the fruitful dialogue between between Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping.

On the Kashmir issue, the resolution said the government had achieved a “remarkable balancing act” by showing no mercy to terrorists while displaying a marked degree of sensitivity towards the common people, who are being used by terrorists.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App