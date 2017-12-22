‘BJP party of capitalists,’ says Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary

Jayant Chaudhary (left) leader RLD. (Express photo/File) Jayant Chaudhary (left) leader RLD. (Express photo/File)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary has termed the BJP as “a party of capitalists” and alleged that it was ignoring farmers’ concerns.

The Gujarat election results have made it clear the BJP’s indifference towards the rural voters, Chaudhary said. “Unlike the BJP, which is a party of capitalists, RLD is a party of farmers,” Chaudhary said.

The BJP lost 14 rural seats in the recently held assembly election in Gujarat. In 2012, the BJP had won 77 seats in the rural areas. Its tally was reduced to 63 this time.

“The development of this country depends upon the well-being of the agriculture sector. The exorbitant rise of power tariff for rural areas stands testimony to the fact that the UP government is overlooking farmers’ interest,” Chaudhary said here while addressing a workers meet yesterday.

The RLD leader said his party needed to enroll more youths.

Chaudhary later unveiled a statue of his grand-father and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in Nagla Maura village.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App