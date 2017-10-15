BJP panel discusses candidates

The Central Election Committee of the BJP met in New Delhi on Saturday to finalise the party’s candidates for the Himachal Pradesh elections. Sources said the committee has finalised most of the candidates but some seats are left to be decided.

Sources said the party will announce the list of candidates only after finalising all seats.Before the CEC meeting, party chief Amit Shah met former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son and MP Anurag Thakur, state in charge Mangal Pandey among others. Sources said Dhumal, one of the chief ministerial candidate probables, will also be contesting election.

The BJP, which is banking on anti-incumbency factor against the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government, is upbeat as cabinet minister Anil Sharma is all set to join the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App