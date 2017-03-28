BJP painting negative picture of Bihar with crime figures: Minister

Bihar’s Minister in-charge of Home Bijendra Prasad Yadav today brushed aside the perception about Bihar being a crime-infested state and said no part of the world and India is free from crime.

“BJP members are presenting figures as if incidents of crime have increased only in Bihar, whereas other places like Delhi, which is under direct control of the central government, has become a crime haven,” Yadav said in the state Legislative Council.

“They (BJP) are bringing disrepute to the state by painting such negative picture of Bihar, which may also affect the development of the state,” Yadav said.

The minister was replying to a debate on the Home department’s budget of Rs 7,447.94 crore for 2017-18, which was subsequently passed by voice vote amid a walk out by NDA members.

Referring to the Maoist insurgency gripping several states, including Bihar, he said socio-economic disparity was mainly responsible for the problem and the state government was trying to deal with it.

With a view to check cases of human rights violations in police stations and lock-ups, the state government has approved a proposal to install CCTVs in all police stations and lock-ups of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 282.26 crore, Yadav said, asserting that it shows the government’s commitment and concerns towards protecting civil and human rights.

The government has also decided to install CCTVs at prominent places of major cities to keep a strict vigil, the minister said.

