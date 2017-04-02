Gujarat: BJP organises ‘gau pujans’ to celebrate passage of Bill against cow slaughter

Gau pujan” being organised at Shree Kalyanraiji temple in Vadodara on Saturday, a day after the Assembly cleared a Bill providing for life imprisonment for cow slaughter. Members of BJP’s women wing joined the ritual. Bhupendra Rana Gau pujan” being organised at Shree Kalyanraiji temple in Vadodara on Saturday, a day after the Assembly cleared a Bill providing for life imprisonment for cow slaughter. Members of BJP’s women wing joined the ritual. Bhupendra Rana

The Maldhari community members belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered at various places in Gujarat to celebrate the passage of a Bill providing for harsher punishment for violation of cow slaughter ban in the state. In Gandhinagar, there were gau pujan rituals, led by BJP leaders. “They fed them sukhdi, gur and lapsi. They also burst crackers at many places,” said state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani, organising general secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Gandhinagar MLA Ashok Patel and office-bearers of the city and district party organisation, besides religious leaders were present at the time of cow worship. They also commended the state government for its decisive action against the violation of cow slaughter ban, Pandya said.

More such programmes would be held in the state over the next two days, Pandya said. In Ahmedabad, the Maldharis gathered in front of its Khanpur to express their gratitude to the government. A crowd of around 200 had gathered at the venue shouting slogans. A few municipal councillors danced wearing traditional Maldhari attire and carried a small statue of a pair of a cow and calf.

