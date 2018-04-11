BJP organised anti-reservation bandh by proxy: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati (Express/File) BSP Chief Mayawati (Express/File)

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused the BJP of organising the “anti-constitutional” Bharat bandh by proxy on Tuesday to weaken the reservation system for Dalits, tribals and other backward communities (OBC). Mayawati condemned the bandh and claimed the BJP “used the upper-caste community” to organise it without leading it from the front. She said her party has been continuously trying to implement reservation for Dalits, tribals and OBCs. Mayawati said the BSP also supports reservation for the poor from upper-caste community, Muslims and other religious minorities. She said she had demanded constitutional amendments for the purpose but her demands are yet to be accepted.

“Since there are governments of the BJP in different states and at the Centre under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the reservation for Dalits, tribals and OBC has been weakened by a casteist conspiracy… Now the BJP has gone two steps ahead and has come out against the reservation,” she said in a statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App