BJP opposes Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government’s move to give quota to Muslims

BJP today said it would oppose the TRS Government’s attempt to give reservations in jobs and education on religious lines in Telangana. Noting that there is no provision in the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar for quota on religious lines, State BJP President K Laxman alleged it is not proper for the ruling TRS to give reservation to Muslims for vote bank politics.

He was referring to the TRS Government’s attempt to get the Centre to facilitate 12 per cent reservation to Muslims, a key election promise of the ruling party.

The BJP leader was speaking at an event organised by the party to collect mass signatures against the TRS Government’s decision.

The State Government had said it would urge the Centre to allow it to provide 12 per cent quota to the backward sections among Muslims.

Laxman said the BJP would intensify its agitation on the issue and take it to the Governor’s notice first.

Laxman also condemned the criticism made against his party by TRS leaders over postponement of an appointment of an all-party delegation from the State with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on SC categorisation issue.

The Telangana Government proposed to lead an all-party delegation, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister to urge the Centre to take steps for categorisation of SCs.

The state government had said an appointment with the Prime Minister has been postponed to a later date.

Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari and TRS MP Jitender Reddy have expressed unhappiness over the postponement of the appointment.

The SC categorisation is being sought by certain outfits saying that they are not benefiting in the existing system of reservation and others.