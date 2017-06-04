BJP opposes Tejashwi plan to open bridge as b’day gift to Lalu

Lalu Prasad skipped a grand opposition gathering on Saturday. Lalu Prasad skipped a grand opposition gathering on Saturday.

AMID THE speculation that all is not well between Bihar’s ruling partners JD(U) and RJD, and former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad skipping the grand opposition gathering in Chennai on the occasion of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s 94th birth anniversary on Saturday, the BJP is mounting pressure on the state government to not inaugurate the Chhapra-Ara bridge on June 11, Lalu’s birthday.

Lalu’s son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also the road construction minister, had last week said that inaugurating the bridge on June 11 would be a gift to his father and the people of Bihar.

But BJP Legislature Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said: “The Chhapra-Ara bridge should be named after Jayaprakash Narayan, and must not be opened on Lalu Prasad’s birthday. Total Revolution Day, June 5, would have been the most befitting day (to inaugurate the bridge). If Tejashwi wants to gift something to his father, he should do it from his personal property.”

An RJD leader said on condition of anonymity, “If the government now reschedules the bridge inauguration date, it could further sour the relationship between us (RJD and JDU).”

Fuelling further the speculation of a rift, both Lalu’s minister-sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, had skipped Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

