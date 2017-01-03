BJP office in Kolkata allegedly attacked by TMC students’ wing members

A man injured during the attack. (Source: ANI) A man injured during the attack. (Source: ANI)

Following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s office in Kolkata was allegedly attacked by TMC students’ wing members on Tuesday. Bandyopadhyay was questioned by the CBI today and was later taken into custody.

Hours after his arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. “PM Modi and Amit Shah should be arrested. PM does not understand Indian politics. If they think that after the arrest we won’t protest, they are wrong. Will take the legal battle forward, will seek justice from the court,” she said.

In December, another TMC MP, Tapa Paul was also arrested for his purported involvement in the chit fund. If news reports are to be believed, this scam is said to be on a larger scale in terms of money siphoned off than the Sharada scam, which lead to some key members of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet resigning. Similar allegations were also leveled at Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Bengal BJP leader Rupa Ganguly. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the police inaction against BJP leaders who were named in the scam. “Modi Goverment unleashed vendetta politics on Oppostion. Tapas Paul named Babul Supriyo in chit fund scam but was he arrested?” he said.



