BJP observes liberation day, TRS calls it politics

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh waves at a crowd in Nizamabad district on Sunday. (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh waves at a crowd in Nizamabad district on Sunday. (PTI)

The BJP on Sunday observed Telangana Liberation Day to mark the day of the integration of the erstwhile state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union in 1948. While the party criticised the TRS government for not observing the day officially, the ruling party accused the BJP of trying to politicise the issue.

The BJP organised Sankalp Sabha in Nizamabad to mark the event and press for official celebration of September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. Speaking at the event, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Seventy years ago, the British tried to break India…. In Nizamabad, while a majority of people wanted to join the Indian Union, some local leaders resolved to make it a separate country or join Pakistan, but it was the resolve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who ordered police action and ensured that Nizamabad was integrated with India.”

“Today is Telangana Liberation Day and also PM Modi’s birthday. Let us resolve not to let this country divide on the lines of caste, religion or language,’’ he said. Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narshimha Reddy said there was no need to celebrate liberation day as the Telangana state has been formed. “BJP is trying to politicise the issue.”

