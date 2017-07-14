BJP observes bandh over death of leader in ‘clash’ with TMC workers

The BJP on Sunday observed a 12-hour bandh in the district of North Dinajpur after one of its leaders was allegedly killed by TMC activists. The BJP on Sunday observed a 12-hour bandh in the district of North Dinajpur after one of its leaders was allegedly killed by TMC activists.

The BJP on Sunday observed a 12-hour bandh in the district of North Dinajpur after one of its leaders was allegedly killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists. One person was killed on Saturday in a clash between workers of both political parties at Chatragach under Chopra police station of the district. The deceased was identified as Warren Singha alias Bijoy, a BJP leader of 8 booths in Chopra.

“The incident took place when BJP workers led by Uttar Dinajpur district president went to Chapragach school grounds in Majhiali area for booth level interaction with people. As soon as we got out of our cars, TMC workers opened indiscriminate firing. Most of us scrambled to safety but a few got caught in the firing in which Warren died. Another BJP worker Pankaj Ghosh is seriously injured and has been shifted to Kolkata while another worker, Biren Sarkar, is undergoing treatment in Siliguri,” said BJP Chopra block general secretary Subodh Chandra Sarkar.

The party has also lodged a case in Chopra police station. It denied any link between Warren’s death and the lynching of three alleged Muslim “cow smugglers” in Durgapur village two weeks ago. On Sunday, there were reports of a few shops being shut down and some government buses being stopped as part of the bandh. The TMC denied the allegations. Local TMC leaders claimed that BJP workers attacked TMC activists when they were holding a meeting at Chatragach.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced that a state unit delegation led by its MLA Manoj Tigga will visit Chopra in North Dinajpur on Monday to take stock of the situation. “We strongly condemn the killing of our leader. A state BJP team will visit Chopra tomorrow to learn what prompted the violence,” he added.

