BJP not weaning away members of any party: Brijesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Pathak on Saturday rubbished Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s charges that those who won 325 seats in the Assembly polls were weaning away his MLCs. Yadav had on Friday alleged that those who won 325 seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls were weaning away his MLCs as they were was not willing to face the public again.

The BJP along with its NDA partners had bagged 325 seats in the Assembly polls earlier this year. “The BJP is not weaning away members of any party… The charge levelled by the SP chief that BJP is breaking legislators only depicts his frustration after losing power,” Pathak told newspersons when they sought his comment on Yadav’s allegations.

“It would have been better had Akhilesh Yadav paid attention on the working in his party,” he said.

SP MLC Sarojini Agarwal had yesterday resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and joined the BJP. In total, three Samajwadi Party MLCs have resigned from the house in the last few days.

Pathak, however, said the BJP welcomes all those in the party who want to work in the interest of the country and the society and those who have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Amit Shah asks RSS to be part of BJP poll campaign