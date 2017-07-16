BJP not in favour of snap polls in Bihar, says Sushil Modi

BJP leader Sushil Modi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Files) BJP leader Sushil Modi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Files)

Amid the present acrimony between ruling JD(U) and RJD of the grand alliance, BJP on Sunday said it does not favour snap polls in Bihar. The party also extended support to Nitish Kumar’s stand that deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav must come clean on corruption charges against him. “We are not in favour of mid-term polls in Bihar. Such a situation should not arise in the state,” senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told reporters in Patna.

BJP sought to steer clear of the acrimony between the two ruling allies saying it is not going to extend inside or outside support if JD(U) severs ties with RJD. “BJP does not believe in breaking the alliance government, but wants it to complete its term. Party’s parliamentary board will decide the issue depending on the political situation,” the BJP leader said.

Sushil Modi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, said Kumar has on several occasions supported BJP and the Centre on various issues.

An intense “check and mate” game is going on between the two warring allies, but both are wary of losing power, the BJP leader said expressing hope that the situation will be resolved at the earliest. The JD(U) has asked its key ally RJD to come clean on the issue of corruption charges levelled against its legislature party leader Tejashwi Yadav. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has, however, said Tejashwi will not resign merely on the ground that the CBI has lodged an FIR against him in the land-for-railways hotels case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App