LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi inaugurates BJP’s new headquarters at New Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new headquarters at New Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the presence of party president Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive to all political parties to relocate from the Luyten’s Bungalow Zone, the BJP is the first party to comply with the order. The construction of the new headquarters was completed within a year.

The party was previously functioning out of its office in Ashoka Road. It will reportedly relocate all operations to the new building within a week. The foundation stone for the new building was laid in August last year by PM Modi and Amit Shah.

