LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi inaugurates BJP’s new headquarters at New Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new headquarters at New Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the presence of party president Amit Shah and other senior leaders.
Following the Supreme Court’s directive to all political parties to relocate from the Luyten’s Bungalow Zone, the BJP is the first party to comply with the order. The construction of the new headquarters was completed within a year.
The party was previously functioning out of its office in Ashoka Road. It will reportedly relocate all operations to the new building within a week. The foundation stone for the new building was laid in August last year by PM Modi and Amit Shah.
BJP headquarters inauguration LIVE UPDATES:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
- Feb 18, 2018 at 12:24 pm6 mahine ke andar hi BJP ne Apne head office ke lie itna bada building Bana Dala....hamare Desh ke lie vi agar sb politicians itne jaldi koi project complete karte to shayad Bharat me 5 sal ke andar GARIBI ka namonishan nahi rahetaReply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 12:22 pm6 mahine ke andar hi BJP ne Apne head office ke lie itna bada building Bana Dala....hamare Desh ke lie vi agar sb politicians itne jaldi koi project complete karte to shayad Bharat me 5 sal ke andar hath jataReply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 12:22 pm6 mahine ke andar hi BJP ne Apne head office ke lie itna bada building Bana Dala....hamare Desh ke lie vi agar sb politicians itne jaldi koi project complete karte to shayad Bharat me 5 sal ke andar garibi hath jataReply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 12:00 pmand the sponsors of this new BJP bldg are mallya, choksi, jatin mehta, nirav modi, adani, ambani...Reply
PM Modi inaugurates BJP's swanky new headquarters amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai.
PM Modi concludes his speech. He makes his way towards a raised platform to inaugurate the new headquarters.
Jan Sangh and BJP leaders have been at the forefront of all leading mass movements after Independence. Ours is a party committed to Rashtra Bhakti: PM Modi
Ours was a journey that began with greats such as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Generations of workers have given their lives for the party: PM Modi.
I want to thank Amit Bhai and his entire team, that worked hard to complete the work on the BJP HQ within the desired time frame: PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering.
The new headquarters reportedly boasts a state-of-the-art library. The headquarters will also be linked through video-conferencing to all the state headquarters of the party.
Many party workers have been slain in Tripura, Kerala and Karnataka, but this hasn't stopped our workers from relentlessly working for the party. Their sacrifices won't go in vain: Amit Shah
Today is a very auspicious day for the BJP. A dream of millions of workers across the country is going to be fulfilled.