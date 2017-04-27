BJP never makes distinction between communities: L K Advani

Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (File Photo) Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (File Photo)

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Thursday said all sections of the society should be respected and his party never made distinction based on caste or community basis.

“…All sections of the society should be respected. That is the approach my party has adopted and throughout our functioning we have not made any distinction between communities, sections, castes and sex,” he said at a Christian function Thiruvala.

Delivering his inaugural address at the birth centenary celebrations of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar in Thiruvala, he said all communities in the country should move forward and none should be ignored.

The former deputy Prime Minister said the Marthoma church played a ‘vital role’ in the battle against emergency, adding it stood up against terror, supported those who were being suppressed and harassed and that was “not a small thing”.

Malankara Marthoma syrian church commands unique respect in the entire Christian world and keeps an integral national outlook, he said.

Advani said he was happy to see the Metropolitan “scoring a century” and wished him good health all his life.

“Even though he has turned 100, he is youthful in thoughts and his speaking style is unparalleled as it is laced with humour,” Advani said reminding the audience that he himself will turn 90 this November.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, was among those present at the function.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 9:34 pm