BJP never does politics of religion, never will: Rajnath Singh

A day after the Supreme Court ruled that candidates should not seek votes in the name of religion, caste or creed, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP has never done nor will do politics of religious polarisation.

“The BJP neither did politics of polarisation nor will it do so in the future. If it was doing politics of polarisation, it would not have got a clear majority in Parliament,” he said. “After the Supreme Court order, the so-called secular parties should be cautious… Whatever the Supreme Court has said is absolutely right. I fully agree… Politics should not be on the lines of caste, cult or religion. Politics should be only in the name of humanity and justice.”

Asked if his party will raise the issue of Ram temple in the UP polls, Rajnath said the matter is sub judice.

What other parties say

CPM: “CPI(M) Politburo welcomes the majority verdict of the seven-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court which held that the electoral process is a secular activity and religion can have no place in such an activity,” the party said in a

statement.

CPI: “… After coming to power [parties] carry on pro-corporate, anti-people policies. People should be vigilant and utilise the Supreme Court judgement as a weapon to fight against such elements,” party general secretary Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

Trinamool Congress: “We will continue to fight against those who are trying to inflame communal passion in the country and engineer riots. We will thwart their ill designs,” Mamata Banerjee said.