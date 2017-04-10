BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha dares Mamata to stop Muslims from using weapons in Muharram

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha (Express archive photo) BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha (Express archive photo)

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Monday came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for “fabricating false charges” against the party members in connection with the recent furore over the use of weapons during a procession on Ram Navami.

Sinha, who previously served as the party’s state unit chief, dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop Muslims from using weapons during Muharram. “If Muslims can use talwar in Muharram following their tradition why Hindu’s cannot,” said BJP National Secretary, adding that if “Mamata Banerjee has the guts, ask her to stop Muslims from using talwar in Muharram.”

He also criticised the government for fabricating “false charges” against the BJP members, and referred to the Trinamool Congress as the ‘House of weapons.’ “People in Bengal are disgusted the way the current government is functioning. The state is burning, didi should focus on the real weapons and should arrest her own party members instead of focusing on trivial incidents,” he said.

When asked about the party’s chances in the upcoming civic polls, he said: “BJP is the future of Bengal and we are hopeful of winning every election.” In reference to the BJP national secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya’s statement over the party mulling over removing non-performing members, Sinha said: “There is no place for traitors in BJP, as the party members and cadres should keep in mind that they are working to build the country, on the view of Narendra Modi.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd