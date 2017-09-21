National executive meeting on Sep 25: BJP gears up to allay fears on economy and jobs front

BJP and the Narendra Modi government have come under severe criticism for the state of the economy and jobless growth. BJP and the Narendra Modi government have come under severe criticism for the state of the economy and jobless growth.

With the BJP and the Narendra Modi government coming under severe criticism for the state of the economy and jobless growth, the single resolution the party is likely to take up at its big meet on Monday is to try and allay such fears. The move is meant to assure people that by 2019 the economy will be “healthy”, sources said.

At the extended national executive meeting of the party that on September 25, which concludes the year-long birth centenary celebrations of BJP idealogue Deendayal Upadhyaya, both the party resolution and the Prime Minister are expected to focus on how two major economic steps of the government — demonetisation and GST — will put the country on the path of progress while “correcting the systemic mistakes” committed in the past, a senior party leader familiar with the developments said.

Around 2,200 party leaders are expected to attend the meet at Talkatora Stadium here. These include chief ministers of BJP-governed states, Union ministers, MPs, legislators and state core committee members. The meeting is expected to discuss and pass the resolution.

While admitting that party leaders are facing questions and apprehensions from workers over the impact of demonetisation and GST, as well as rising fuel prices, sources said the top leadership is confident that the government would be able to “overcome the initial hiccups” and that latest by 2019 the economy will look “totally different”.

Asked whether the party is concerned about the rising criticism, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said: “Demonetisation was a systemic change in the direct tax regime and GST in the indirect tax system. We were expecting some pains, because it is natural when there is a shift, but we are long-term players. We have to take the country forward.”

He said the government could have done with some “minor steps”, but “we opted for tougher measures because we wanted the best for the country in the long term”. Madhav added that the people have “full confidence” in Modi.

Sources in the BJP said the resolution in Monday’s meet would focus on how the economy would be “healthier, stable, and transparent”.

