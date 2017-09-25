BJP national executive meet LIVE updates: Amit Shah lauds economy, targets Rahul Gandhi for dynasty politics remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, L K Advani, M M Joshi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Ananth Kumar and others at BJP’s national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, L K Advani, M M Joshi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Ananth Kumar and others at BJP’s national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) where he is expected to counter the opposition’s criticism of the state of the economy. Attended by over 2,000 delegates at the Talkatora Stadium, the meeting will discuss BJP’s strategies for the forthcoming election and 2019 polls.

On Sunday, BJP President Amit Shah had inaugurated the two-day national executive and then held a meeting with office-bearers, state chiefs and organisational leaders to finalise agenda items. Shah also reviewed the performance of the party’s expansion drive in the last one year during the office bearers’ meeting.

Below are the LIVE updates:

3.50 pm: Talking about the economy, Shah insisted that it had become stronger under the Narendra Modi-led government than it was under the UPA. Heaping praise on the benefits of both demonetisation and GST, Shah said these measures would curb black money and bring more transparency in the system.

3.45 pm: Hitting back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on dynastic politics, BJP chief Amit Shah said his party believed in the politics of performance whereas the Congress banked on the “politics of appeasement and dynasty”.

