BJP national executive meeting begins in Delhi; economic issues likely to take centrestage

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and chief ministers of party rules states on the dais, BJP began its national executive meeting at Talkatora Stadium. The meeting, attended by national executive members as well law makers, is to discuss BJP’s strategies for the upcoming election and the 2019 polls. According to senior party leaders the economic issue that has been dominating the discourse for the last few days would take centre stage in the discussion during the day.

An unprecedented security and secrecy have been kept for the meeting at the stadium. Media has been kept away from any contact with the attendees. According to sources only national executive members are seated at the centre of the stadium while core committee members from the states are seated on the side seats.

PM Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah at BJP Executive Meet in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah at BJP Executive Meet in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At the stage apart from Modi, Shah and CMs, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley are also on the dais. Members of the parliamentary party and Margdarshak Mandal are also on he stage.

The meeting is expected to discuss and pass a resolution in which the ruling party may try to dispel the concerns over the state of economy. Opposition as well economists have criticised the demonetisation and the party leadership has been flooded with party cadre expressing their fears over the adverse impact of demonetisation. A senior leader in the party said the main focus of the resolution could be an assurance from the party and the PM on how both demonetisation and GST could deliver a healthy corruption free and transparent economy by 2019.

