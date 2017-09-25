For previous governments power meant enjoyment: Arun Jaitley

Elaborating on Modi’s statements at the national executive meeting, Jaitley said that prime minister Modi hit out at the Opposition for indulging in harsh language without substance. (ANI Photo) Elaborating on Modi’s statements at the national executive meeting, Jaitley said that prime minister Modi hit out at the Opposition for indulging in harsh language without substance. (ANI Photo)

Vowing to end corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the BJP national executive meeting in the national capital that his battle against corruption is uncompromising and no one will be spared. Addressing a press conference after the BJP meet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley quoted Modi as saying, “My battle against corruption is uncompromising and no one will be spared; I have no relatives.” Modi also asked the party members to think beyond just elections asserting that no other political party in the country is as active as the BJP, said Jaitley.

Elaborating on Modi’s statements at the national executive meeting, Jaitley said that prime minister Modi hit out at the Opposition for indulging in harsh language without substance. “Opposition sometimes uses harsh language but makes no substantive charge,’ Jaitley quoted Modi as saying.

He also added that for the previous governments, power meant enjoyment. “Power was means of enjoyment for the opposition when it was in government,” said Jaitley adding that UPA didn’t take a single step against black money and corruption. “Obviously they will be uneasy over our measures against it (corruption),” said the minister.

