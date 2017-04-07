BJP national executive meet will have no impact in Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik said this before leaving on a five-day tour to the national capital here today Patnaik said this before leaving on a five-day tour to the national capital here today

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said the upcoming BJP National Executive meeting here in the state capital would have no impact on the people of Odisha.

“I think, it (BJP’s national executive meet) will not have any impact on the people of Odisha,” Patnaik said while replying whether the saffron party’s mega political event will impress the people of the state.

Patnaik said this before leaving on a five-day tour to the national capital here today. Patnaik is scheduled to return to state capital on April 11. Patnaik’s view on the BJP’s national executive meeting scheduled to be held here on April 15 and 16, was rejected by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra.

“The BJP’s national executive meet already have its impact on the people of the state. Had there not been the case, Patnaik would not have reacted,” Patra said. The chief minister, who will attend the Inter State Council meeting at New Delhi during this visit, said he would also meet several Union ministers relating to different works of the state government.

Replying to another question, Patnaik said: “I will probably meet the party MPs in Delhi.” Patnaik’s proposed meeting with the BJD MPs is significant in wake of a series of twitter pat between two senior party MPs.

BJD’s Dhenkanal MP and party whip in Lok Sabha Tathagat Satpathy had recently in a twitter post had alleged that BJP was trying to break the regional outfit. Not naming anyone, Satpathy had also pointed out that one MP was supporting the BJP. Satpathy’s twitter post was promptly replied by BJD’s Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda giving an indication on the growing difference in the BJD’ Parliamentary Party.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jual Oram has claimed that some BJD MPs and MLAs have been in regular contact with the BJP leadership and contemplating to join the saffron party. Oram also claimed that some ex-MPs and former MLAs of both BJD and Congress are also planning to join the BJP. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ridiculed Oram and said that the Union Minister was indulging in “wishful thinking”

