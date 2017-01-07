BJP National Executive live updates: PM Modi to address members today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s National Executive Meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s National Executive Meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the members Bhartiya Janta Party members on Saturday at the party’s two-day National Executive Meet that began on Friday. Members at the meet gave a standing ovation to PM Modi for the “unprecedented” cross-border surgical strikes and the demonetisation “success”. Party President Amit Shah also praised the prime minister for India’s stance after the Uri attack.

Shah said, “Because of the leadership and will power of the Prime Minister, for the first time in independent India, we gave a fitting reply by entering the enemy’s own home… this one decision changed the way the world looks at India.” He also listed the benefits of the demonetisation move and said that it would help the country get rid of corruption. The national executive meet also recounted BJP’s successes in 2016, including the party’s win in Assam and formation of government in Arunachal.

The national executive also praised the armed forces and came down heavily on Pakistan. “Terrorism is today seen by the democratic and civilised world as a scourge whereas Pakistan continues to use it as state policy. It continues to push terrorists into India and other countries and engages in terror attacks and promotes violent insurgent and separatist movement in J&K. The surgical strikes ordered by the Prime Minister and total rejection of the separatist agenda by the people and governments of J&K and the Centre are a categorical assertion to Pakistan that its ulterior designs shall never succeed and the government led by PM Modi will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism; and it reserves every right to respond to such threats in an appropriate and out-of-the-box manner in future also,” read the resolution adopted by the BJP national executive.

