BJP national executive meet: Party slams Rahul Gandhi for dynastic politics jibe in US

The BJP will work towards an India which is free of poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism, and politics of appeasement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi remained the focus of BJP president Amit Shah’s inaugural address at the extended national executive meeting on Monday. Shah questioned Gandhi’s move to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slammed his remarks on dynasty politics during his recent US trip.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who briefed the media on Shah’s address, said the party president has announced BJP plans to go aggressive against “violent politics” in Left-ruled Kerala. The party is holding a campaign from October 3 -17 during which all the top leaders of BJP will visit the state to take part in it

According to Goyal, Shah attacked Gandhi and gave “a befitting reply with facts” on his criticism of Modi and his development. Sixty crore poor people have directly benefitted from the pro-poor welfare schemes, he said.

Against Gandhi’s dynasty politics remarks, Shah said in the BJP it was always “good governance and politics of performance” that help its leaders to go up. Taking on Gandhi for “appeasement politics” Shah said, according to Goyal: “BJP rejects appeasement politics and dynasty politics.”

When asked why BJP leaders kept taking up Gandhi’s comments, Goyal said: “Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is of our interest. The longer Rahul Gandhi practices his politics it’s better for BJP.”

