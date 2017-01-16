BJP names seven more candidates for Goa polls

Large number of BJP workers participating in rally on Sunday. Express archive Photo. Large number of BJP workers participating in rally on Sunday. Express archive Photo.

BJP Monday announced the names of seven more party candidates for the Goa Assembly polls, taking the number of its declared candidates to 36 out of the total 40. It has dropped two sitting MLAs, Anant Shet from Mayem and Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar from Canacona, and replaced them with Pravin Zantye and Vijay A Pai Khot respectively.

Vishwajit K Rane, Satyavijay S Naik, Sunil N Desai, Arthur D’Silva and Vinay Tari will contest from Poriem , Valpoi Ponda, Curtorim and Velim respectively.

On January 12, the party had announced the names of candidates for 29 seats, including 17 sitting MLAs. It has decided not to project Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar as its chief ministerial candidate during the polls, keeping the option open.

The last date of filing nomination, which had begun on January 11, is January 18. Polling in Goa is scheduled on February 4.