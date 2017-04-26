‘BJP must secure its Lok Sabha seats first’

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday told BJP national president Amit Shah that instead of looking at West Bengal for winning new Lok Sabha seats, the BJP should focus on retaining the seats it had won in the 2014 polls.

“Before looking at West Bengal, they (BJP) should first secure their seats. There are apprehensions that they might not be in power in 2019,” Chatterjee told mediapersons in Kolkata.

Accusing Shah of making tall claims and doing little to help the state come out of its debt burden, Chatterjee said: “These BJP leaders come to the state and speak a lot. I will tell them to speak less and do more work. He is talking about the development of Bengal but the state has been deprived of central funds.”

He went on to describe Shah’s Wednesday visit to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency Bhawanipore in Kolkata as an “exhibition match”. “It will not yield any positive result,” he said.

“They do not have the support to hold a rally here, thus, they are visiting slums in Banerjee’s constituency. This is more like an exhibition match, not a real match. This will not put a dent in the CM’s popularity,” Chatterjee added.

Shah is set to visit the houses of BJP workers in a slum in Chetla, which falls in Bhowanipre constituency.

