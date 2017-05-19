BJP must clarify stand on issues raised by Ghanshyam Tiwari: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the issues raised by its own MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was served a show-cause notice earlier this month for anti-party activities. In his reply to the notice, the BJP MLA had claimed that he did not attend party meetings and events due to threat to his life, and that he will not bow down to the “corrupt and inferior leadership”.

“The Congress party has been raising the issues highlighted by Tiwari in his reply for a long time. The BJP should clarify its stand on these,” Pilot said.

Tiwari was served the notice by the BJP’s national discipline committee after he alleged that the party in Rajasthan had become “a place for mafias and sycophants while dedicated, loyal and qualified people had been sidelined”. “The points made public by Tiwari are in context to the government and the chief minister, and have been raised by the Congress time and again,” he said

In the last three years, the Congress has cornered the state government on the mines scam, ‘Lalitgate’ scandal, increasing crime rate and atrocities against women among others, Pilot said. He claimed that Tiwari’s reply validated the anti-people functioning of the BJP.

“He has exposed the corruption and the anarchism in the BJP, and the government should clear its stand before the public so that democratic values can be protected,” the Congress leader said.

The government should also give security cover to Tiwari, he demanded. Tiwari was served a show cause notice by the chairman of the BJP’s national discipline committee, Ganeshi Lal, for alleged anti-party activities on May 6. The MLA had submitted two replies, one yesterday, targeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

